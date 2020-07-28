Four-Alarm Fire Guts Quincy Point Home

By SCOTT JACKSON

A four-alarm fire tore through a Quincy Point home Monday evening, gutting the single-family structure.

The fire at 25 Hanna St. broke out shortly after 6 p.m. Monday. Deputy Fire Chief Timothy Burchill said the blaze began in the rear deck of the home while a resident was grilling. Burchill said there was likely a leak in the propane tank that led to the fire. It “accelerated very quickly” because of the propane, he stated.

“The propane tank was flaring up and it was directing itself directly at the house. The whole rear of the house went up and we did have an explosion, so we believe the propane tank exploded in the process,” Burchill said.

Firefighters contended with temperatures in the 90s and a triple-digit heat index when they arrived on scene. The department called in four alarms to provide extra manpower because of the hot weather.

“Too hot – very, very hot. It went to a four-alarm basically for manpower,” Burchill replied when asked about the weather. “We used a lot of the guys for manpower so we could get some relief for the guys who were working.”

Roughly 75 firefighters were on scene Monday, including companies from Boston and Braintree. Three firefighters were taken to a hospital for heat exposure, Burchill said, but they were doing fine and recuperating as of 8:30 p.m. Monday.

The residents of the home were able to make it out safely, the deputy chief said, though a pet cat was unaccounted for.

The home at 25 Hanna St. was likely a total loss, Burchill said. The exteriors of the homes on either side of 25 Hanna St. were also damaged.

Burchill advised residents to be safe if they choose to grill.

“As with everything, safety is first,” he said. “Keep your grills away from your house. Every year, inspect them to ensure they are in good working condition.”