Four Candidates In Ward 4 Race

By SCOTT JACKSON

A preliminary election will be required in the race for the open Ward 4 seat on the City Council, with four candidates qualifying for the ballot.

One other resident – a former city councillor seeking his former seat – also pulled nomination papers but did not return them.

Would be-candidates had until 5 p.m. on Tuesday to return nomination papers, including the signatures of 50 residents registered to vote within Ward 4. Certified nomination papers, including a statement of candidacy, need to be filed with the city clerk by 5 p.m. on Wednesday. Wednesday at 5 p.m. is the deadline for objections and/or withdrawals of nomination papers.

Four candidates had returned nomination papers with the requisite signatures before the deadline: Joel Buenaventura of Common Street, Sharon Cintolo of Willard Street, James Devine of Cross Street and Matthew Lyons of Centre Street.

Cintolo had unsuccessfully challenged incumbent state Rep. Tackey Chan in this past November’s state election. The three other candidates are running for office for the first time.

A fifth potential candidate, James “Jay” Davis III of Shawmut Street, had also pulled papers to run for the Ward 4 seat but did not return them. Davis represented Ward 4 on the City Council from 2002 to 2010 and was unseated in the 2009 municipal election by Brian Palmucci, who served on the council until he resigned in October following his appointment to a judgeship.

Because more than two candidates qualified for the ballot, a preliminary election will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 17, absent any last minute changes. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. that day. The deadline to register to vote in the preliminary election is 5 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7. City Hall will be open that day for voter registration starting at 8:30 a.m.

The final election will be held on Feb. 7. For the final election, the deadline to register to vote is 5 p.m. on Jan. 28. The deadline to file a recount petition is Feb. 17 at 5 p.m.

The winner of the special election would be eligible to serve out the remainder of Palmucci’s term, which expires at the end of 2023. The winning candidate could run for a full two-year term in next November’s municipal election.

City Council President Noel DiBona, one of the council’s three at-large members, will serve as the point of contact for Ward 4 residents until the new councillor is seated next year. Residents can reach DiBona by email at ndibona@quincyma.gov or by phone at 617-834-4081.