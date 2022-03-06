Four High School Tournament Teams Advance To Next Round; Gormley Sets New Scoring Mark

Four of the city’s five high school tournament teams have advanced to the next round after an exciting evening of high school sports action Saturday.

Winning teams are the North Quincy girls’ and boys’ basketball teams, North Quincy boys’ ice hockey team and the Quincy boys’ ice hockey team. The tournament road ended Friday night for the #19 seeded Quincy-North Quincy girls’ hockey team as they bowed to #14 Pope Francis 5-4 in Springfield in the Div. 1 tournament. QNQ finished the season with a 12-9 record.

The North Quincy girls’ basketball team behind a record-setting night by Orlagh Gormley cruised past Masconomet, 80-57 before a packed house at North Quincy High. Gormley, a sophomore captain, pumped in 56 points setting a new mark for most points scored in a game by a city high school basketball player. The old mark was 54 points set by Brian Ross of North Quincy in 1998. Gormley got off to a hot start scoring 22 points in the first quarter and had 39 at the half.

The Raiders seeded 8th in the Div. 2 tournament will host #9 Pentucket Wednesday night at 5 p.m.

The #8 seeded North Quincy boys’ basketball team defeated #25 Northampton 85-62 in the second game of a tournament doubleheader at NQHS Saturday night. The Raiders will host #9 Walpole Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the next round of the Div. 2 tournament.

Across town at the Quincy Youth Arena, the 13th seeded Quincy Presidents hockey team bounced #20 Boston Latin 6-5 in overtime in Div. 2 action. Joe Hennessey’s second goal of the game was the game winner. Cam Quigley also scored twice for the Presidents.

Quincy will play #4 Masconomet Monday at 5:20 p.m. at Haverhill Valley Forum.

At Hetland Arena in New Bedford, the 24th seeded North Quincy High School boys’ ice hockey game got a huge game from Johnny Lynch who scored his fourth goal of the game in double overtime to shock #9 seed Bishop Stang, 5-4 in the Div. 3 tournament. Also coming up big for the Raiders was goaltender Aiden McGuinness who made four key saves on breakaways in overtime.

The Raiders will play 8 seed Danvers Tuesday, March 8 at 5:30 p.m. at Essex Sports Center.