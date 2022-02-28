Five High School Winter Sports Teams Tournament Bound

Five city high school varsity sports teams have earned berths in the MIAA winter sports tournament. Three of the teams have home games and the other two will be on the road in first game match-ups.

On Saturday, March 5 there will be a tournament basketball doubleheader at NQHS. The North Quincy girls hoop team is seeded 8th in the Div. 2 tournament and will host the winner of Masconomet (25 seed) versus Marblehead (40 seed) at 5 p.m. The NQ girls won a school record 22 wins and is the first NQ girls basketball team to go undefeated in the regular season.

At 7 p.m. Saturday night, North Quincy boys basketball (also seeded #8, 17-4 regular season record) will host the winner of (25) Northampton vs. (40) Marblehead in the Div. 2 tournament.

The North Quincy boys’ hockey team is seeded 24th in the MIAA Division 3 tournament. The Raiders will travel to Hetland Arena in New Bedford for a 6 p.m. game on Saturday against 9-seed Bishop Stang High School.

The Quincy High boys ice hockey (11-7-2 record) earned the #13 seed in the MIAA Division 2 State Tournament and will host #20 Boston Latin on Saturday, March 5th at 7 p.m. at Quincy Youth Arena. Tickets will be $5 for adults & students sold at the door.

The Quincy/North Quincy girls ice hockey (12-8 record) earned the #19 seed in the MIAA Division 1 State Tournament and will travel to #14 Pope Francis on Friday, March 4th at 7 p.m. at Smead Arena in Springfield.