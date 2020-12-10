Four Indicted In Fatal Quincy Stabbing

A Norfolk County Grand Jury on Wednesday returned indictments against four people in the Sept. 11 fatal stabbing of Cameron Nohmy in a liquor store parking lot in the city of Quincy, according to Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey. The four include two indicted as accessories after the fact who had not previously faced charges.

Alyssa Dellamano, of Quincy, entered a plea of not guilty at her Quincy District Court arraignment days after the stabbing. She was indicted for murder.

Samantha Perrier, of Dedham, was indicted on two counts of misleading investigators. She entered a plea of not guilty to one count of misleading investigators at her Quincy District Court arraignment in September. The grand jury added a second count.

Alicia Jordan, 35, of Brockton, and Jeffrey Jordan, 32, of Rockland, were each indicted on a single count of accessory after the fact. They are married.

Jeffrey Jordan was already in default on an unrelated court case at the time of his indictment and an indictment warrant was sought on the accessory charge. He was arrested Wednesday at a residence in Malden by State and Quincy Police detectives.

Jeffrey Jordan is expected to be arraigned in Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham Thursday according to COVID-19 protocols that will be determined early in the day. An arraignment date will be set for Alicia Jordan, Samantha Perrier, and Alyssa Dellamano in the coming days.

Assistant District Attorney Carolyn Hely presented the matter to the grand jury and has been assigned to the prosecution.

“ADA Hely and the State Police detectives assigned to our office had great cooperation and support from Quincy Police and the Malden Police Department,” Morrissey said in a statement. “Now the matter of Mr. Nohmy’s murder moves to the Superior Court.”