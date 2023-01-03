Four Injured In West Quincy Crash

By SCOTT JACKSON

Four people were taken to area hospitals after they were thrown out of the vehicle they were traveling in during a rollover crash just before 6 a.m. on Monday in West Quincy.

Two of those individuals were taken to Boston Medical Center with serious injuries, Quincy police said, and the other two were taken to South Shore Hospital. Sgt. Karyn Barkas on Tuesday said the individuals taken to Boston Medical Center remained hospitalized while those taken to South Shore Hospital were both discharged on Monday.

Police said a preliminary investigation revealed the vehicle those four individuals were inside was traveling down Ricciuti Drive, struck a curb, went airborne and rolled over several times. Speed appears to be a factor in the crash, police added.

The vehicle involved in the crash burst into flames, the Quincy firefighters’ union said on social media, and was found upside down on the grass next to the Southeast Expressway when first responders arrived on scene. The Quincy Fire Department’s Engine 5, Ladder 2 and Rescue 1 all responded to the crash.

Anyone with information relative to the crash is asked to contact Quincy police at 617-479-1212.