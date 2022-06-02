Four Sports Teams Earn Berths In State Tournament; Quincy Boys Volleyball Plays Thursday; #1 Seed North Quincy Boys Volleyball Plays Saturday

Four local high school teams will see action in this spring’s MIAA state tournament starting tonight (Thursday).

The Quincy High School boys’ volleyball team is seeded #16 in the Div. 1 tournament. The Presidents (12-8 regular season) will host #17 Brookline (10-8) Thursday night at 6 p.m.

The top four seeds in the Div. 1 boys’ volleyball tournament are #1 Needham (19-0), #2 Westford Academy (17-1), #3 St. John’s Prep (18-1) and #4 Winchester (18-4).

The North Quincy boys’ volleyball team is the top seed in the Div. 2 tournament. The Raiders (14-1 regular season) will play the winner of #32-seed Fitchburg (9-9) vs. #33 Pioneer Charter School of Science (12-4) Saturday, June 4 at 6 p.m. at NQHS.

The other top three seeds in the Div. 2 boys’ volleyball tournament are #2 seed Greater New Bedford Regional Vocational/Technical High School (13-3 regular season); #3 seed Westfield High School (19-1) and #4 Milford High School (19-3).

The Quincy High School baseball team earned a berth in the Div. 2 baseball tournament. The #35-seeded Presidents (11-11 regular season) will play #30 Danvers (12-8) Saturday, June 4 at 12:30 p.m. at Twi Field in Danvers.

The top four seeded teams in the Div. 2 baseball tournament are #1 Milton (17-3), #2 King Philip Regional High School (12-8), #3 Mansfield (14-7) and #4 North Attleboro (15-5).

The Quincy boys’ tennis team also earned a berth in the Div. 1 state tournament. The #26 seeded Presidents will play #7 Winchester. The match is scheduled for Monday, June 6 at 4 p.m. at Crosby Tennis Courts in Arlington.

For more tournament information, visit the MIAA website.