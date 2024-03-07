FoxRock Properties Acquires Crown Colony Building

FoxRock Properties, a real estate investment, development, and management firm, on Thursday announced its acquisition of Quincy’s premier office building at 1200 Crown Colony Drive. The 236,491 square foot building is in the highly visible and centrally located Crown Colony Office Park, just a half mile from the Quincy Adams T stop and adjacent to the I-93 and Route 3 interchange.

“We think this is an opportunity to own a best-in-class property in a best-in-class city,” says FoxRock owner Rob Hale. “We’re seeing an influx of organizations that are attracted to the value proposition of being based in Quincy, and growing in Quincy. We are very bullish about the business community and workforce in the city.”

FoxRock has already secured leases with Topco Associates and The Goddard School, who will join Magellan Jets and Baker, Braverman & Barbadoro as tenants in the building.

With a portfolio of 5 million square feet, FoxRock has maintained high occupancy and retention rates in their office buildings through high touch service and top-of-the-line amenities such as game rooms, golf simulators, and flexible work suites.

“This building is going to be a showpiece for best-in-class amenities and tenant offerings,” says Jason Ward, Managing Director at FoxRock “There will be concerts, happy hours, food truck events, fitness and wellness classes. We look forward to delivering an unmatched offering for tenants who want to be competitive in the fight for talent.”

The amenities at 1200 Crown Colony Drive combined with the building’s proximity to public transportation and highways makes it an ideal location for employers looking to attract and retain top talent. Highlights include: a landscaped patio with soft seating and gas firepits, a renovated atrium lobby with coffee bar, a new full-service café, a 2,950 square foot state-of-the-art fitness center, an expansive fireplace lounge, outdoor exercise lawn and ample parking.