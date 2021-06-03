Frances C. Leofanti, 87

Frances C. (Ramoska) Leofanti, 87, of Quincy, died May 31, 2021.

The beloved wife of the late Peter J. Leofanti. Loving mother of Carla L. Orlando and her husband Christopher “Kip” Orlando of Quincy, Carolyn Guerrero and her husband Guadalupe Guerrero of Portland,OR and the late Peter J. Leofanti, Jr. Cherished Nonni to Emiliano and Liliana Guerrero and Angelo Orlando. Sister of Stanley Ramoska and the late Helen Lauby, Jeannette Sirignano, Eleanore Ramoska and John Ramoska.

Frances loved spending time with her family, especially with her three grandchildren. She was often described as sweet and kind by all those she met. Frances was an avid reader and appreciated nature. In her later years, she enjoyed spending time with her caregiver, Angela whom she adored.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Monday 4-7 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. Funeral service will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10:30 AM in Keohane Funeral Home, Quincy.

Burial in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Frances may be made to ALS Association – Mass Chapter, 685 Canton Street, #103, Norwood, MA 02062.

See keohane.com for directions and online condolences.