Frances C. Lewis, a lifelong resident of Quincy Massachusetts, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully Friday, March 5, 2021.

Our beloved “Frannie” was born August 23, 1938, to Walden S. and Annie M. Lewis of Quincy and is survived by her brother Walden J. and wife Lois E. Lewis of Florida. She was also a sister to the late Dorothy R. (Lewis) Kenney, the late Anna E. (Lewis) Ferguson and sister in-law to the late William A. Ferguson.

Frannie is also survived by brother in-law Lawrence W. Kenney of Massachusetts, niece Judi M. (Lewis) Gulotta and husband Dan of Virginia, nephew and godson Lawrence J. Kenney, nephews William A. (Chuck) Ferguson and partner Pamela Rogers, William P. Kenney of Massachusetts and Stephen M. Lewis of Florida. She was also a great aunt to John and wife Kristin Ferguson and Robert and wife Kristen Ferguson of Massachusetts.

Frannie loved her close friends like family and is also survived by Carol, Donald and Jessica Fleming of Florida and Missy (Fleming) Froio, husband Anthony and children Nina, Emma and Rose of Massachusetts.

A graduate of North Quincy High School, she worked many years for New England Merchants National Bank where she became the bank’s first female securities trust officer. She also worked several years at Bay State Blackboard Company of Quincy. She was an occasional artist, fan of Liberace in her early years and often the first to offer a gentle helping hand, a warm smile, a wish for a nice day or a “happy birthday” to anyone on their special day.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visitation on Thursday morning, March 25 from 8:30 – 10:30am in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock Street, Quincy followed by a Funeral Mass in Divine Mercy Parish in St. Ann’s Church on Thursday at 11am. Burial in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.