Frances E. Boyle, 83

Frances E. (Hicks) Boyle, age 83, a lifelong resident of Quincy, died peacefully, Sunday, February 6, 2022 at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, in the comfort of her loving family.

Frances was born in Boston, to the late Frank and Eleanor (Vardaro) Hicks. She was raised and educated in Quincy.

She was employed at Dunkin’ Donuts in Squantum for over thirty years. Frances was also a devoted homemaker and enjoyed spending time with her family.

Beloved wife of the late Joseph G. Boyle.

Devoted mother of Joanne M. Simpson of N.H., Patricia A. “Patty” Stewart of Quincy, and the late Dorothy A. Boyle.

Loving grandmother of Matthew R. Boyle, Amanda A. Boyle, Kevin F. Boyle, April Stewart, and the late Anthony J. Boyle.

Cherished great-grandmother of Adelyn, Alanna, Matthew, Devin, Gianna, and Joseph.

Dear sister of Janet Reynolds of Quincy, Dorothy Rodden of Weymouth, and the late George Hicks.

Frances is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Sunday, February 13, from 2-5 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. The family requests that those attending Frances’ services wear a mask or face covering. Funeral Services will be conducted at the funeral home on Monday, February 14, at 11:30 a.m. Interment to follow at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne.

In lieu of flowers, due to restrictions at the cemetery, donations in Frances’ memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

