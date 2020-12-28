Frances I. Casey, 94

Frances I. (Quinlan) Casey passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at the age of 94. Born in Providence, RI, she lived most of her adult life in Plainville, MA later moving to Quincy, to be cared for in her final years by her granddaughter, Courtney.

Fran was the wife of the late Edmund D. Casey, mother of Hope Campbell and her husband Paul of Brooksville, FL, loving grandmother of Courtney Perdios and her husband Steve of Quincy, and beloved great-grandmother (“GG”) to Casey, Molly, and Hannah Perdios of Quincy. She was also sister of the late Robert Quinlan, aunt of Steven Quinlan and Karen Russell, and great-aunt of Quinn Russell, who all reside in California.

Fran loved her work in jewelry manufacturing at Plainville Stock Co. where she worked for many decades. She also enjoyed cooking, baking, painting, shopping, and spending time with friends and family. She had a generous heart and was full of love, as anyone who met her knew.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all the wonderful nurses, aides, and staff at Brookdale Quincy, Atrium at Faxon Woods, and Pope Nursing & Rehabilitation Home that lovingly took such great care of her in her declining years.

Family and friends are invited to visiting hours on Tuesday, December 29 from 9:00-10:30am at Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home, 74 Elm Street, Quincy, and/or to the Funeral Mass to follow at 11am at St. Joseph’s Church, 550 Washington Street, Quincy. Private burial will be at the MA National Cemetery in Bourne at 1:45pm.