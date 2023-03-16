Frances M. Cooper, 90

Frances M. (Barrie) Cooper of Weymouth passed away on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the age of 90. Frances worked as a salesperson at the Bargain Center in Quincy until its closing in 1986. Frances loved old movies, music especially old country western songs, dancing and going to concerts.

Frances was the beloved wife of the late Charles J. Cooper; loving mother of Charles J. Cooper, Jr. of Weymouth, Cheryl Ann Cooper of Quincy, and Marsha Lehane of Quincy; devoted grandmother of Charles Cooper, III and his wife Alicia, of Weymouth, Angel Marie Cooper of Quincy, and Casandra Norton of Quincy; great grandmother of Charles Cooper, IV, of Hingham, Hailey Cooper of Hingham, and Jaiden Cooper of Quincy; dear sister of Elizabeth “Bizzy” Leahy of Pembroke and the late Margaret “Peggie” Ann Rogers; God mother of Douglas F. Leahy of Marshfield; Frances is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to visiting hours on Sunday, March 19th, from 2:00PM-5:00PM at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home, 74 Elm Street, Quincy Center. On Monday there will be a service in the Funeral Home at 10:00AM followed by burial at 12:30PM at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Homeless Veterans at support.woundedwarriorproject.org.