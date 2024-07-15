Frances M. Shields, 75

Frances M. “Fran” (Flaherty) Shields, of Quincy, formerly of Dorchester, died peacefully on Friday, July 12, 2024, surrounded by her loving family at the age of 75.

Frances was born in Boston on July 3, 1949, and was the daughter of the late Stephen and Agnes (Apostol) Flaherty. She was raised in Savin Hill, attended local schools and graduated from the Jeremiah E. Burke High School in Dorchester. Following graduation, Frances went to work for Sears, Roebuck & Co. as an administrative assistant. After spending several years at home raising her children, she re-entered the workforce at Beechwood Community Life Center as their office manager.

Fran loved to travel. Cape Cod and Fort Myers were two of her favorite destinations. She especially enjoyed her weekly trips with her husband Jim to Castle Island. She was an avid Red Sox Fan throughout the years. She loved shopping, spending time with family and friends and would never pass up a sweet treat.

Known by her family as “Nana” there was no one she cherished more than her husband, children and grandchildren. Over the years, Fran showed great strength in the many obstacles she faced. Her kindness, love, selflessness and generosity are just a few of the qualities that made her so special.

Frances was the beloved wife of James Shields, of 48 loving years. She was the devoted mother of Brian Shields of Quincy, Lauren MacDougall and her husband William of Hanover, Gregory Shields and his wife Christine of Quincy, Kerri O’Hare and her husband Christopher of Quincy. Frances was the loving grandmother of Connor, Logan, Riley, Finnegan, Mia, Mikey, Leah, Callum, Kieran, Will, Saoirse and the late Patrick MacDougall. She was the dear sister of Walter Flaherty and his wife Diane of Nantucket, Barbara Pekenia and her husband John of Falmouth, the late Stephen Flaherty and his late wife Ann, the late Paul Flaherty and his wife Mary Ann of Mississippi, and the late Marie Flaherty. Frances is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, extended family and lifelong friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Thursday, July 18, 2024, 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:30 AM on Friday, July 19, 2024, prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Agatha’s Church, Milton at 10:30 AM.

Services will conclude with interment in Blue Hills Cemetery, Braintree.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Frances’ name to Tommy’s Place Foundation, Inc., 90 Shore Ave. Quincy, MA 02169.

See www.Keohane.com for flowers, directions, and online condolences.