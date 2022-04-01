Frances McKinnon, 87

Frances (Murphy) McKinnon of Quincy, originally from Dorchester, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on March 31, 2022. She was 87 years young. She was born and raised in Dorchester to Richard and Margaret (Nash) Murphy. Fran was a long-time resident of Dorchester where she raised her family and worked for Boston Water and Sewer for many years.

Beloved wife of the late Jake McKinnon. Proud, loving mother of Steven and Maureen McKinnon, Jake and Julie McKinnon, Michael and Christine McKinnon, Michelle and Steve Vanasse, Lori and the late Jim Broughton, Rick and Jean McKinnon.

Cherished Nana to 11 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and to all those who called her Nana Fran. She is predeceased by her siblings Richard, Paul, Chris Murphy and Marjorie MacDonald.

Fran was the life of the party, loved by all who were lucky to know her and will be deeply missed and cherished in our hearts forever.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Monday 4-7 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 10:15 AM on Tuesday prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy at 11 AM. Burial in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Boston.

See Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.