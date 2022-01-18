Frances V. Denvir

Frances V. (Signorello) Denvir of Weymouth, formally of Quincy, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 15.

Frances was born, raised, and educated in Brooklyn, NY. She lived in the Houghs Neck section of Quincy since 1958 where she was an active member of the community. She was a Girl Scout leader, member of the PTA for Atherton Hough Elementary School, member of the Most Blessed Sacrament women’s organization which included helping to run the annual Christmas bizarre, and hours helping the Houghs Neck Community Council.

Frances worked at Granite Co-Operative Bank starting as a teller and then working up to be a branch manager. After retirement, she enjoyed being treasurer for various senior groups within Quincy, doing activities including lots of trips from fall Foliage to going to various shows to going to the casinos. She enjoyed spending time with family, especially holidays and special events for her grandchildren.

Wife of the late Robert “Bob” F. Denvir; beloved mother of Carol Johnson of Whitinsville, MA, Virginia DelGreco of Pembroke, MA, Frances MacDonald and her husband Ken of Mansfield MA and the late Lorraine Hubrich and her husband Paul; loving grandmother of Kathleen, Kristina, Robert, Julie, Tina, Keith, and Addison; Frances is also survived by 4 great grandchildren.

Family and friends are invited to visiting hours on Thursday, Jan. 20, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home, 74 Elm St., Quincy Center. On Friday there will be a service at the funeral home at 10 a.m. Burial to follow at Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.