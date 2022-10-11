Frances Young

Frances (White) Young unexpectedly passed away on Tuesday evening, October 4.

Fran was raised in Canton, Massachusetts. As a teenager, she loved to attend dances and was a devoted fan of Elvis Presley. After graduating Canton High School in 1963, she went to work at New England Telephone’s office in Boston. She later had a career position at the Quincy Public Schools office of payroll/bookkeeping, from which she retired after 20+ years of dedicated service.

Fran married the love of her life, Richard “Dick” Young (deceased) on June 6, 1969. They raised 3 wonderful daughters, initially in Dick’s childhood home on Clarendon St. in Quincy: Diane Theresa (deceased), Christine Brennan of Quincy Point and Laurie Solano of Sandown, NH.

Loving grandmother of Kaylee, Lauren, Brianna, Daniel, Michael, Christian and Mikey Jr. Loving great-grandmother of Luka, Jonathan, Brayden, Lincoln, and Aubriella. Fran adored her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Dear sister of Richard White of Canton, MA; Bitsy O’Connell of Bolingbrook, IL; Edward White (deceased) and Stephen White of N. Dighton, MA.

Fran’s life was all about her family. She cherished the time she spent with family at the beach and the Timeshare they purchased in the Berkshires of Western, Mass.

Family and friends are invited to visiting hours on Tuesday, Oct. 11th from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home, 74 Elm St., Quincy, MA 02169. On Wednesday, there will be a service in the Funeral Home at 11:00 a.m. Cremation to follow.