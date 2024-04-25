Francesco Boncaldo, 91

Francesco “Frank” Boncaldo, age 91, a longtime resident of Braintree, died peacefully, Tuesday, April 23, 2024 at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital – Milton, in the comfort of his loving family.

Francesco was born in Rodi Milici, Messina, Sicily, to the late Bartolo and Rosa (Cappellano) Boncaldo. He immigrated to the United States in January of 1959, arriving in Quincy, where he lived for twelve years before moving to Braintree fifty-three years ago.

Frank was a well-known barber and co-owner of Designer Hair Company by South Shore Barber in Quincy for over fifty years. He was also active throughout the South Shore as a real estate proprietor and manager for the same period.

He was an avid gardener and together with his wife and family enjoyed traveling, with trips to Italy, Florida, Aruba, and Europe.

Frank relished his Italian heritage and spending time with his family and friends. Devoted to his family, he especially loved his cherished grandchildren and supporting all their many activities and accomplishments.

Beloved husband for sixty-six years of Carmela “Nina” (Parlavecchio) Boncaldo.

Devoted father of Bartolo “Bart” Boncaldo and his wife Catherine of Braintree, Joseph Boncaldo and his wife Diana of Braintree, and Frank C. Boncaldo and his wife Stacy of Holbrook.

Loving Nonno of Michael, Nicholas, Catrina, Massimo, Dante, Bianca, Francesco, Sofia, Olivia, and Dario.

One of four siblings, Frank was the dear brother of Filippo Boncaldo, his wife Rosaria and his late wife Josephine of Braintree, Joseph Salvatore Boncaldo of Braintree and his late wife Tindara, the late Giovanni Boncaldo and his surviving wife Maria of Rodi Milici, Messina, Sicily.

Dear brother-in-law of the late Antonino “Tony” Parlavecchio and his surviving wife Maria of Braintree.

Frank is also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family members, and their families.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the Church of Saint Clare, 1244 Liberty Street, Braintree, on Wednesday, May 1, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be held at the Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Avenue, East Milton, on Tuesday, April 30, from 4 – 7 p.m. Interment Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Frank’s memory may be made to the Italian Home for Children, 1125 Centre Street, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130 or to the American Heart Association, 93 Worcester Street, Wellesley, MA 02481.

