Francesco Volpe, 83

Francesco “Frank” Volpe, age 83, of Canton, formerly of Quincy, died peacefully, Thursday, March 4, 2021, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Frank was born in Introdacqua, Province of L’Aquila, Region of Abruzzo, Italy, to the late Gaetano and Giovanina (DeSantis) Volpe. Raised and educated there, he immigrated to the United States in 1954 at the age of seventeen, settling in Boston’s West End. He graduated from Boston Technical High School, and then from Northeastern University, Class of 1965, with a degree in mechanical engineering, while supporting himself and his family as a full-time employee at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel. He lived in Canton for the past thirty years.

He worked as a mechanical engineer for Masoneilan in Avon for his entire professional career of over forty years as a highly regarded expert in the control instruments industry. He was an active leader in the Instruments Society of America, and technical protocols that he authored are still in use today. His outstanding leadership and experience led to him becoming the most requested international technical trainer and speaker in his industry.

Frank was conservator of Italian arts and culture. He was an accomplished musician, self-taught in both accordion and piano, who dedicated his time and talent to performing and promoting Italian Folk Music. He founded and directed many church choirs and folk groups, including Il Gruppo Folcloristico Italiano di Boston. Additionally, Frank enjoyed oil painting and his renditions of scenes from Introdacqua hang proudly in many homes.

Beloved husband of fifty-four years to Fiorella (Mestre) Volpe. Devoted father of Robert Volpe and his wife Karen, Mark Volpe, and Steven Volpe and his wife Stephanie. Loving grandfather of Amelia, Sophia, Julia, Tessa, Eva, Gabriella, Antonio, Luca, Aria, and Leo.

One of eight siblings, he was the dear brother of Adelina Tiberio, Anna DiMonda, Paola Naples, Settimio Volpe, and was predeceased by Filomena Maistro, Maria DiNuzzo, and Mazzino Volpe. Frank is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Tuesday, March 9, from 4-6 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy, on Wednesday, March 10, at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. Services are operating in accordance with current guidelines.

