Francine C. Wright, 69

Francine C. (Gabel) Wright, age 69, of Quincy, formerly of Bridgewater, died peacefully, Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, in the comfort of her loving family.

Francine was born in Downingtown, Pa., raised and educated there, and was a graduate of Downingtown High School, Class of 1971. She graduated from Eastern Nazarene College in Quincy in 1976 where she later earned her Master’s degree in Business. She had lived in Quincy for seventeen years, previously in Bridgewater for twenty-five years.

She was employed at Eastern Nazarene College as the director of human resources for thirteen years. She also worked as a consultant and recently was teaching computer skills to senior residents at 1000 Southern Artery in Quincy.

Francine enjoyed helping people and was active in community affairs, serving on the board of directors of the Quincy After School Program, as a member of the Quincy Parks Conservancy, and the former Kiwanis Club of Quincy.

She loved nature and the outdoors.

Francine was a woman of faith and an active member of the South Weymouth Church of the Nazarene where she made many lasting friendships. Most of all, Francine was devoted to her family, supporting all their many activities and accomplishments.

Beloved wife for forty-five years of Ronald W. Wright.

Devoted mother of April LaBelle and her husband Christopher of Bridgewater, Allyson Wright of Quincy, and Bryan Wright, TSgt, USAF of Fort Meade, Md.

Loving grandmother of Samantha.

Cherished daughter of Evelyn (Henck) Raffier of Pa. and the late Frank Gabel.

Dear sister of Linda Levin of Reisterstown, Pa. Francine is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and their families.

Memorial Visiting Hours will be held at the South Weymouth Church of the Nazarene, 385 Ralph Talbot Street, South Weymouth, on Wednesday, May 3, from 4 – 8 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Funeral Services will be conducted at the Wollaston Church of the Nazarene, 37 East Elm Avenue, Quincy, on Thursday, May 4, at 10 a.m.

For those who wish, donations in Francine’s memory may be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Memorial Contributions, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168.

