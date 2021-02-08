Francis A. Doyle Jr., 75

Francis “Frank” A. Doyle Jr., age 75, retired Boston Fire Department, died peacefully Feb. 5 at home surrounded by his loving family after a brief but courageous battle with illness.

Frank is survived by his beloved wife Kathy of 39 years, son Frank Doyle and his wife Stacey Lauren, daughter Michelle Callahan and her husband Timothy, and son Ryan Doyle. Brother of Adrian Doyle, Barbara Hannah, Sandra Thistle, Gary Doyle, Ronny Doyle and the late Daniel Doyle. He is also survived by grandchildren Brittany, Carly, Jordyn, Shane, Taylor and Amanda, and great grandchildren Madison and Holden, along with many nephews, nieces, and cousins.

Frank was truly larger than life. His good humor meant you could always count on him to crack a joke. His love of life and music is something that everyone he met experienced. Throughout this pandemic, Frank kept his family and friends together rocking out virtually with his Time Out Tours, so everyone was able to enjoy good music. His grandkids adored watching him sing his heart out, and his family was brought together in a safe way, while also taking a time out from 2020. Frank loved being on stage and was a true entertainer.

He loved spending time with his family in Florida and Maine. The times they had in West Palm Beach were something to be envious of, because it was clear they always had a great time.

He had a deep passion and love for his country, and nothing was more important to him than his family.

Frank’s absence is something that will be felt everyday in the hearts of everyone who knew him. His loss hurts, but he would for sure want to be celebrated.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Thursday 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:15 AM on Friday prior to the Funeral Mass in Holy Trinity Parish at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, Quincy at 10 AM. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Frank may be made to Massachusetts General Hospital, Cancer Center, 55 Fruit Street, Boston, MA 02114.

