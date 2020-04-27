Francis A. Puccia, 72

Francis Anthony Puccia, age 72, of Quincy passed away on April 21. Born in West Newton, he was a lifetime resident of Quincy.

Frank was the beloved son of the late Anthony Puccia and Rose (Cappello) Puccia, the beloved husband of the late Carol (Arenti) Puccia and the loving father of the late Christopher Puccia. He is also survived by his brother Salvatore Puccia, sister Nancy (Puccia) Jackson, many nephews, nieces, great nieces and great nephews.

He was a graduate of North Quincy High. He worked for many years at Home Depot in Quincy and he was also on the board of directors for Cerebral Palsy of Massachusetts.

His favorite thing was watching old cowboy movies.

Frank had a very special and wonderful life with Carol and Chris; they were his life. He was a gentle soul and loved people he would take walks around Houghs Neck and would often stop to talk with his friends and neighbors. Everyone that knew him loved him. He will be truly missed by all of us.

There will be a private graveside service at Blue Hill Cemetery in Braintree. A funeral Mass will be held at a later date for family and friends.

Memorial donations may be made to Cerebral Palsy of Massachusetts, 1150 Hancock St., Quincy MA 02169.