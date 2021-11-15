Francis C. Concannon, 87

Francis C. “Frank” Concannon, 87, of Quincy died on Nov. 10, 2021.

The son of the late John and Margaret (Sullivan) Concannon. Beloved husband of the late Margaret Concannon. Loving father of John Concannon of Weymouth, Michael Concannon and his wife Joanne of Weymouth, Denise Cobb and her husband Brian of Centerville, and Paul Smallcomb and spouse Nick Dragna of San Francisco. Proud grandfather of Michael William and Joseph Francis Concannon of Weymouth, Allison Friedman and husband Zackary Friedman of Watertown, and Margaret Cobb of Quincy. Great grandfather of Brian Friedman of Watertown. Brother of Gerald Concannon and wife Carol of Hyannis, and Jean Hurwitz and husband Neal of Wallingford, CT. Uncle of Kate Hurwitz, Raymond Concannon and Owen Concannon.

Frank loved spending time with his family and working with his friends at Shriner’s Hospital for Children. Frank had a strong passion for music and enjoyed traveling to Chicago to attend Blues festivals. Frank was also a proud Korean War veteran United States Air Force.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Friday, Nov. 19 from 8:30-10:30 AM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 10:15 AM on Friday prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy at 11 AM. Burial in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, West Roxbury.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Francis’s name to Shrine’s Hospital for Children at donate.lovetotherescue.org and/or the VA hospital at boston.va.gov.

See keohane.com for directions and online condolence