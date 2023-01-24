Francis C. Perfetuo, 81

Francis C. “Frank” Perfetuo, age 81, a longtime resident of Quincy, died peacefully, early Sunday morning, January 22, 2023 following a long illness, after spending the day prior with his four children and youngest grandchild at his side.

Frank was born in Quincy, to the late Salvatore and Rosalie C. (Morreale) Perfetuo. Raised and educated there, he was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1959. He attended Northeastern University in Boston.

Frank was proud to have served in the U.S. Army Reserve.

He was employed as a letter carrier for the United States Postal Service for forty-one years, primarily in Quincy, and later in Boston’s Financial District, where he often met his son and youngest daughter for lunch. He had been retired for many years.

Frank served as a steward for the American Postal Workers Union. He was a former member of the Braintree Moose Lodge.

Frank was an avid sportsman, as a quarterback in high school, and later in golf, bowling and pool, where he organized and won many tournaments across New England. He especially enjoyed watching football and supporting the New England Patriots. He was once quoted, “I will watch anything with a ball.” He was a lifelong Quincy High Presidents supporter, and loved to attend the Thanksgiving football game every year. He enjoyed frequenting local Quincy restaurants including McKay’s, Grumpy White’s and Cagney’s as well as Maria’s in Braintree. He enjoyed visits with his children, and loved to tell jokes and making others laugh. People often commented on his wonderful sense of humor. He also loved to dance, and was very proud of his Italian heritage.

Devoted father of Shane A. Kyller and his wife Julie Mila of Quincy, Dawn M. Leonard of Quincy and her late husband William, Jenny C. Ade and her husband Otto of Ill., and Kyla R. Desmarais and her husband Kevin of Atlanta, Ga.

Loving grandfather of ten grandchildren, Sebastian, Ashley, Samantha, Victoria, and Jasmine; Arlo, Shiloh, and Meadow; and Reese and Ella; and great grandfather of J.J.

Dear brother of Jerry Perfetuo and his wife Marjorie of Hanover.

Longtime companion of Rita Vaga.

Frank is also survived by his nephew, Stephen Perfetuo, his niece, Lisa Miller, and many cousins.

Former husband of Sally A. Kyller.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Friday, January 27, from 4 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Funeral Services will be conducted at the funeral home on Saturday, January 28, at 10 a.m. Interment, with military honors, to follow at Pine Hill Cemetery, West Quincy.

You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.