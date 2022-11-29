Francis E. Flavin

Francis E. “Frank” Flavin, of Quincy, died after a long illness on Nov. 28, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.

Frank’s life revolved around his family and his faith. Devoted husband of 57 years to his wife Marion, father of three boys and grandpa to ten. He was also very fond of his German Shepherd dogs in which he had six over many years. An avid baseball fan of the Boston Braves and later the Boston Red Sox. Both he and Marion where an important part of the spiritual life of St. Boniface Church in Quincy. Frank was a lector, eucharistic minister and the religious instructor for the boy scout program at the church. Frank was also a longtime member of the Knights of Columbus and a lifelong benefactor to the Sisters of Charity. Mr. Flavin retired from National Grid where he worked for many years as a customer service manager. He will be remembered as the life of the party, generous to a fault, and always placed the needs of his family ahead of his own.

Beloved husband of Marion F. (Driscoll) Flavin of Quincy. Loving father of James R. Flavin and his wife Joyce of Canton, Shaun M. Flavin and his wife Mary of Easton, and Edward F. Flavin and his fiancé Jennifer Fay of Quincy. Grandpa to Keith, Ian, Kerry, Abby, Jack, Connor, Christian, Coryn, Caroline, and James.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited greet the family during the visiting hours on Friday 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:30 AM on Saturday prior to the Funeral Mass in Holy Trinity Parish at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, Quincy at 10:30 AM. Burial in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Frank may be made to Sisters of Charity of Saint Elizabeth, P.O. Box 476 Convent Station, NJ 07961-0476.