Francis ‘Frank’ L. Dunn, 91

Francis “Frank” L. Dunn, a resident of Hingham, and long-time parishioner of Resurrection Church, passed away at The Pat Roche Hospice House, Hingham, on Feb. 11, 2020, at the age of 91.

Married for 62 years, he was the beloved husband of Margaret Rita (Healy) Dunn who predeceased him in 2017; loving father of Marie Dunn-Catalane of Hull, Nancy Dunn of Hull, and Kelly Turner (husband Tom Turner) of Hingham; devoted “Papa” to Kali Hamel, Cara Catalane, and Ben and Bridget Turner. He was predeceased by his parents, Francis and Rose Dunn of Quincy, and sister, Ruth Cadigan, of Hingham.

Born and raised in North Quincy and a graduate of North Quincy High School, Frank was a WWII Navy veteran, serving on the USS Providence as a meteorologist in the North Atlantic and Mediterranean. Upon discharge, he completed his degree in Engineering at Northeastern University- Class of ’54. His career spanned 30 years as a sales engineer, covering the New England, Mid-Atlantic, and Eastern Canada territories, initially at General Electric, in the Aircraft Turbine Division, and Indiana General, in the Magnetic Products Division. Frank was also the founder and President of “Holiday Hang-ups”, a magnetic novelty company.

A lover of the ocean, Frank was a long-time member of the Squantum Yacht Club where he enjoyed boating, fishing, pulling his lobster traps, watching his children sail, and enjoying the natural beauty of the Boston Harbor Islands. He was a lover of books and a long-time patron of the Hingham Public Library. He volunteered at Father Bill’s in Quincy, and served as a Eucharistic Minister at Resurrection Parish.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Thursday 4-8 PM in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home NORTH WEYMOUTH at 40 Sea Street (off Route 3A – Bicknell Square). A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 8:45 AM on Friday prior to the Funeral Mass in Church of the Resurrection, Hingham at 10 AM.

In memory of Frank Dunn, donations may be made to the Pat Roche Hospice Home, NVNA and Hospice, 120 Longwater Drive, Norwell, MA 02061. Online donations may be made at NVNA.org

