Francis “Frank” Leo McPherson III, 74, passed away on August 1st after a long battle with early onset Alzheimer’s.

Frank was born in Quincy and raised in Braintree by his loving parents, Ellie and Fran. He had fond memories of growing up with neighborhood kids on Pond Street and playing ice hockey on Sunset Lake and flirting with the girls at Star Market.

Frank was married to Susan (Jacoby) for 47 years. He is survived by his son Eric McPherson of Arlington and his wife Lindsey, and their children Kodey and Daisy; his daughter Catherine LeBlanc and husband Ross of Conifer, CO. He will be greatly missed by his sister Mary, brothers Kevin and Ron, and will no doubt meet up with brother Marty in the hereafter. He also leaves behind many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbors and friends.

Frank attended Holy Cross Cathedral High School and graduated from Bentley College. He spent most of his career in accounting / finance at GTE/General Dynamics, from which he retired in 2009.

Above all else, Frank was a committed husband, father and Papa. He was a man before his time, taking off time from his career to stay home with Eric, chaperoning field trips and attending as many baseball, soccer, basketball and volleyball games as he could. He always made time to skip rocks, fly kites and go for walks. Frank was a great photographer and loved to kayak and, like his dad, had a great love for ice cream. He had a phenomenal sense of humor and a contagious laugh. He was kind, patient, loving and generous, and brought light to all the people in his life, especially the kids who loved him so much.

If you are able to say your goodbyes in person, his wake with be held at Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock Street, Quincy, MA on Monday, 8/8 from 4-8 pm. A funeral mass will be held at 10:30 am at Sacred Heart Church, N. Quincy on Tuesday, 8/9.

The family requests that NO FLOWERS be sent but hope you can perform an act of kindness in his memory or, if you like, make a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association ( www.alz.org/manh ).