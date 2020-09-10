Francis Hogan of Quincy, formerly Milton, died September 7, 2020.

Francis adored his family and his dog Rusty. He enjoyed traveling, collecting stamps, and was great at historical trivia and known as the “trivia king.” Francis proudly worked for Filene’s Basement for over 38 years as a stock associate.

He was a quiet, kind, and good hearted man who will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Son of the late James J. and Mary Hogan (Dunning). Loving brother of Agnes Donovan and her husband John of Plum Island, Newbury, James J. Hogan Jr. MSP and his late wife Patricia of Lynn, and Eileen Hogan and her friend Al Mignosa of Rockland.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Friday 9-10 AM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY followed by the Funeral Mass in St. Joseph’s Church, Quincy at 10:30 AM.

Burial in Mt. Benedict Cemetery, Boston.

Memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice.