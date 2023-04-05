Francis J. McGinty, 76, of Quincy, died April 1, 2023 following a brief illness at St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center, Boston. He was the devoted husband of 39 years to Erlinda (Salazar) McGinty.

Born in Boston April 3, 1946 he was the son of the late Francis E. and Mary M. (Cunningham) McGinty. Frank graduated Boston College High School and received his Bachelor’s degree from Bridgewater State University. He served his country with honor in the US Air Force during the Vietnam era, and was stationed in both Texas and Mississippi before being discharged with the rank Airman 3rd class, E2.

Always generous with his time and his resources, Frank supported Father Bill’s place, the South Shore YMCA, Beechwood on the Bay, and Share New England for many years. His support will be greatly missed.

Frank made his career as a Civil Engineer, working for the City of Quincy from 1970-1976, then with the Commonwealth of Massachusetts MDC Parks Dept from 1976 until retiring in 2002. He was a well rounded man who always took care of himself, exercising regularly. He was a voracious reader and enjoyed classical music.

In addition to his beloved wife Erlinda, Frank is survived by a sister, Carol McNulty and her husband Robert of Hanover, and nephews Brian and Kevin McNulty.

Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend visiting hours Monday April 10, 2023 from 3:00-5:00pm at the Hamel-Lydon Chapel, 650 Hancock St., Quincy. Funeral Tuesday, April 11 from Hamel-Lydon Chapel beginning at 9:30am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30am in Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 237 Sea St., Quincy. Burial with military honors to follow at Mt. Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy. For more information or to leave condolence messages visit HamelLydon.com.