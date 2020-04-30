Francis J. McLaughlin

Francis J. “Frank” McLaughlin of Virginia Beach, formerly of Quincy and New Hampshire, passed away April 22, 2020.

The beloved husband of 66 years to the late Mary F. (McCarthy) McLaughlin. Loving father of Stephen McLaughlin of Quincy, Kevin McLaughlin of Essex, David McLaughlin of Alabama, Janice Soler of Virginia and Karen McLaughlin of Rockland. Brother of the late Ruth McLaughlin. Cherished grandfather of 11 grandchildren Ryan, Nicholas, Benjamin, Leahnora, Aaron, Ashley, Marissa, Inga, Ellen, Anna and Mia.

Francis was born and grew up in Cambridge. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. After his military service, Mr. McLaughlin began his career as a firefighter with the City of Quincy.

In his free time, he enjoyed painting, bowling, golfing, and spending time with his many New Hampshire friends getting coffee or lunch. He was an avid Red Sox fan and loved spending time his family. Together with his late wife Mary, they shared 24 years in the North Conway area of New Hampshire before moving to Virginia.

Francis will be remembered as a devoted husband, a loving father, a cherished grandfather, and a dedicated firefighter who will be sadly missed.

In consideration of current events and keeping in mind our number one priority of protecting our families and our community, Mr. McLaughlin’s services are private.

Memorial donations may be made to Quincy Fireman’s Relief Association, 40 Quincy Ave, Quincy, MA 02169.

Funeral arrangements were made by Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.