Francis J. McPartlin, 58

Francis J. “Frank” McPartlin of Quincy, passed away unexpectedly, surrounded by family on Monday, June 27, 2022. He was 58.

He was born in Boston to Mary E. (McGeoghagan) and Francis P. McPartlin and raised in Quincy. After graduating from Quincy High School, he went on to earn his bachelor’s degree at Suffolk University. A true Quincy native, his first job was at the Bargain Center and then Star Market. After marrying he moved to Weymouth and later joined the Yankee Candle team. In 2013, he felt the call home and returned to Quincy, specifically Hough’s Neck. The circle was completed when he later accepted a job as the Store Director at the Quincy Star Market.

Frank was a lifelong fan and season ticket holder for the Patriots. In his spare time, he also took part in a bowling league, and bocci club. He loved the ocean and could often be found out on his boat with his brother Chris and friends.

He was extremely personable with a tremendous sense of humor. Frank was loyal and generous which earned him many friendships throughout the years. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Beloved husband of 30 years to Marlene (Verderber) McPartlin of Quincy. Devoted father to Patrick “Packy” McPartlin of Quincy. Cherished son of Francis P. McPartlin of Quincy. Loving brother of James P. McPartlin and his wife Karen of Braintree, Peter P. McPartlin and his wife Milena of Sao Paolo, Brazil, Sean McPartlin and his wife Nancy of Rockland, Kevin M. McPartlin of Quincy, Brian M. McPartlin of Quincy, and Christopher McPartlin and his wife Heather of Quincy. Also survived by many nieces and nephews: Nicholas, Jack, Julia, Christian, Olivia, Mary, Katie and C.W.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Wednesday, July 6, from 4-8 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:45 a.m. on Thursday, July 7, prior to the Funeral Mass in Holy Trinity Parish at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, Quincy at 10:30 a.m. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Frank may be made to the USO (United Services Organization).

