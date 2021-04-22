Francis J. Shaughnessy

Francis J. “Frank” Shaughnessy of Marshfield died suddenly on April 19, 2021.

Frank is survived by Katherine (Kane) and their 4 children and spouses, Kerri and Peter Duggan of Quincy, Brian and Jordan Shaughnessy of Brookline, Stephanie and Keith Swenson of Milton and Meaghan and Sean McNamee of Greencastle, Co. Tyrone, Ireland. Frank is brother to Ellen Giachetti of Hanover and the late Joan McVey of Tewksbury.

Frank spent his youth in the Fidelis Way Projects in Brighton, MA. He attended Don Bosco Technical High School in Boston before he began his career with the New England Telephone Company, where he worked loyally for 39 years.

‘Grampa’ was certainly Frank’s most prized title, he was loved so dearly by his 10 grandchildren, Sabine, Maya, Lily, Fiona, Brigid, Kate, Annette, Tim, Frankie, and Mary-Jane. He showed them such love, made everyone feel special, and never hesitated to boast at how proud he was of each one of them. ‘Grampa’s house’ in Marshfield/Humarock has been a highlight of every one of the grandkids’ summer, filled with all sorts of fun; family parties, boat trips, card games, and the MYC Riverdances hosted by himself.

Frank loved a good book, a Bud Light, and a cigar. Frank also had a passion for sports, an avid Patriots fan through thick and thin over many decades. Frank was an active sportsman himself who played football and coached ice hockey in his earlier years, and at 78 years old was still active in playing racquetball, horseshoes, boating and fishing, golf, and softball. He was a dedicated and proud member of Senior Softball teams at home and in Florida. Frank’s second most prized title was the just recent accolade of First draft pick for the Senior Citizen Softball League in Palm Beach!

Frank was most certainly an MVP in all aspects of his life, a man with a huge heart that loved and was loved by so many. Frank was fun, positive, grateful and truly loved life.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the memorial visiting hours on Monday from 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY.

In lieu of flowers and to honor Frank’s charitable nature, donations can be made to the Pine Street Inn, 444 Harrison Avenue, Boston MA 02118.

