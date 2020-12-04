Francis L. Finn, 85

Francis L. “Fran” Finn, 85, of Bridgewater, formerly of Hanson, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, after a long illness.

Born in Quincy on March 30, 1935, he was the son of the late Matthew J. and Helen F. (Sullivan) Finn. Francis was a proud firefighter with the City of Quincy Fire Department for 32 years.

Francis is survived by his wife of 61 years, Arlene B. (Clancy) Finn, and his children: Michael Finn and his wife Joanne of TN; Brian Finn and his wife Darlene of GA; Maura Gilmartin and her husband Henry of Whitman; and, the late Patricia Finn. Francis was the brother of John Finn and his wife Deanna of GA, and Helen Finn and her spouse Alice of Weymouth. He is also survived by his 5 grandchildren: Kevin Finn and his wife Brittany of TN; Sean Finn and his wife Lauren of TN; Christopher and Kelsey Finn of Milton; and Leanne Gilmartin of Whitman; and, 4 great grandchildren: Harper, Conner, Raegan and Caroline. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at the Sullivan Funeral Home, 2 Maquan Street, Corner Route 14&58, Hanson, on Tuesday, Dec 8th from 2-4 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, Dec 9th at 11 AM at St Joseph the Worker Church, 1 Maquan Street, Hanson. Burial to follow at Fern Hill Cemetery, Hanson.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Quincy Firefighters’ Relief Association, (QFRA) c/o Quincy Fire Department , 40 Quincy Ave, Quincy, MA 02169.

