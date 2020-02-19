Francis P. McGovern, 93

Francis Patrick “Frank” McGovern, 93, of South Weymouth passed away peacefully on February 17, 2020 at the Life Care Center of West Bridgewater.

Frank was a graduate of Boston Latin School before joining the United States Marine Corps. He later became a Massachusetts registered professional engineer and worked for New England Telephone Company. One of his career achievements included being on the company’s pioneer team to launch the first car phone.

He will be remembered as a good-natured and easy-going man with a laidback approach to life. Frank enjoyed daily walks, attending Mass and spending time with his family. For many years, he was an active volunteer at South Shore Hospital in South Weymouth.

Husband of the late Mary Frances (Maloney) McGovern. Loving father of the late Paul F. McGovern and his wife Josie McGovern of Abington. Beloved grandfather of Augustus and Asia McGovern of Carver and Fiona Molloy and her husband Joshua of Hanover. Adored great-grandfather of 10-month old Ronan Molloy. Brother to late Sister Mary Catherine McGovern, S.S.J. of Framingham.

Relatives and friends are cordially invited to his visiting hours on Thursday, February 20th from 4:00pm-7:00pm at Hamel-Lydon Chapel, 650 Hancock St, Quincy. Funeral will be held on Friday, February 21st at 9:00am at Hamel-Lydon Chapel followed by a Mass at 10:00am in St. Francis Xavier Parish, 234 Pleasant Street, South Weymouth.

Interment to follow at Mount Benedict Cemetery, 409 Corey Street, West Roxbury.