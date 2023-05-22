Francis R. ‘Frankie’ O’Handley, 33

Francis R. “Frankie” O’Handley of Wakefield passed away suddenly on Monday, May 15, 2023. He was 33 years old.

He was born in Winchester to Elaine and Frank O’Handley. Frankie was raised in Quincy and graduated from Quincy High School. He also worked in various departments for Shaw’s Supermarket.

Frankie was an avid Boston sports fan and attended several games with his father, Frank. He had a passion for reading, enjoyed watching college sports & took pride in helping as many others as he could in similar situations. He loved being outdoors, often played softball in various sober leagues and was so proud to be a part of any team.

His bright, contagious smile and caring personality made him fast friends almost everywhere he went. His friends became family and Frankie had family everywhere. He had an enormous heart and his capacity for love was boundless. Frankie was truly selfless. He will be missed by everyone who knew him.

Cherished son of Frank O’Handley and his wife Dianne of Pembroke and Elaine (Gaunt) O’Handley of Medford. Loving stepson of Elizabeth O’Handley of Weymouth. Devoted brother to Nicole McGee and her husband Steven of Bridgewater, Rhiannon O’Handley of Weymouth, Grace O’Handley of Weymouth, and Owen O’Handley of Weymouth. Half-brother to Chris Napoli and Greg Napoli, both of Medford.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Wednesday, May 24th, from 4-8 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. Funeral service will be celebrated privately.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Frankie’s name may be made to the Massachusetts Association for Mental Health, 50 Federal St., 6th Floor, Boston, MA, 02110. Please see www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.