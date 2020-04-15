Francis S. Buckley, 83, of Port Orange, Florida passed away April 8 after a battle with cancer.

Retired Quincy Police sergeant for 32 years. Frank started the K-9 with his dog Apache and also the Quincy Police Superior Officers Association and was their first president.

He is survived by his wife of over 40 years Judith A. Hamblett Buckley, Port Orange, granddaughters Kristin and Husband Hector Melendez of Hyannis, Sarah Collins of Arizona. great grandchildren Briana Melendez, Plymouth, Ivan and Aidan Collins, Arizona. Sisters Leona Masabny LeFort, Hanson, Sally Croft, Marshfield. Predeceased by first wife Alice (Cogswell) Buckley, daughter, Diana Buckley, mother Thelma (Zottoli) Pascucci, stepfather Vincent Pascucci, father, Charles Buckley, brother, Frederick Buckley.

A memorial service will be held at a later date in Quincy.