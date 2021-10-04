Francis Scanlan, Jr., 81

Francis “Sonny” James Scanlan, Jr., a longtime resident of Quincy, died on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. He was 81.

Born in Laconia, New Hampshire on July 1, 1940, he was the son of the late Mina Ruth Scanlan and Francis James Scanlan Sr. Frank was a 1958 graduate of North Quincy High School, and with the strong influence of his love-of-sports mother, Frank excelled in any athletic activity he did. From basketball, football, baseball, and even golf in his later years, Frank proved to be a true competitor. After graduating, Frank joined the U.S. Army and served most of his time in Germany from 1958 to 1962. On September 5, 1964, Frank married the love of his life Marisa, sharing 37 loving years, and together raised two sons in Quincy.

For many years, Frank oversaw newspaper distribution in Quincy where many people to this day still refer to “Sonny” with fond memories working for him as a paperboy. Many share stories of Sonny helping them make smart decisions in life and guiding them in the right direction. Frank became a U.S. postal letter carrier in 1984 delivering mail for the Brookline area until retiring in 2002. As he had throughout his life, Frank touched many lives personally and professionally and enjoyed the relationships he built throughout the years. In his spare time, Frank enjoyed vacationing in Italy, kayaking, playing golf, and spending time with his family and friends. He left a legacy and set an example to his sons on how to be a great husband and father. Frank will be missed by all the lives he touched.

Frank spent his recent years living in Kingston with his significant other Mary Hayes. Mary’s children and grandchildren were a continued extension of the people who loved him.

Frank is survived by his son Frank J. Scanlan and wife Elke DeBriae Scanlan of Quincy, his son Mark S. Scanlan of Quincy, his sister Ruth “Betty” Scanlan of North Carolina, and his grandchildren Alexandria, Sean, Katherine, Marko, Matthew, and Lexi. He is also survived by Mary Hayes (McCormick), her daughter Cheryl Simpson and her late husband Paul of Pembroke, her son Ronny Hayes of Plymouth, her daughter Kristine Hoxie and her husband Kevin of Kingston, and daughter Leslie Norton and her husband Matt of Pembroke.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited greet the family during the visiting hours on Wednesday 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:15 AM on Thursday prior to the Funeral Mass from Divine Mercy Parish in Sacred Heart Church, N. Quincy at 10 AM. Burial in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Frank’s name to The Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.