Francis W. Coyman, 86

Francis W. Coyman, age 86, of North Quincy, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully on May 15, 2024, surrounded by his loving family in his final moments.

Francis, fondly known as Frank, and to his elders as “Junie,” in deference to his dad Francis (“Franna”), was born and raised in South Boston. Frank was a tradesman and entrepreneur who was devoted to family, charity and the church. His positive impact on the community will be missed. He was a man of immense humor and caring, cherishing every moment spent with his loved ones.

Frank’s loving spirit is carried on by his wife of 61 years, Patricia, their children Kevin of Squantum, Deborah of Quincy, Paul and his wife Patricia of Duxbury and Frank of Hull. He is also survived by his five grandchildren (who lovingly called him “Pop-Pop”) Christina and her husband Jim, Kayla, Victoria, Brendan and Kevin, as well as his great-grandchildren Rosalie and James. Preceding him in peace were his loving parents Mary (“Mae”) and Francis, and his sisters Marilyn and Geraldine.

To honor his memory, family and close friends are invited for private visiting hours at Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock Street, Quincy, MA on Tuesday, May 21st from 4-7 PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to a charity of your choice in Frank’s name. Please see www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.