Francis X. White, 89

Francis X. White of Quincy passed away peacefully on February 16, 2022. He was 89.

The beloved husband of 64 years to Jeannette R. (Tremblay) White of Quincy. Loving father of William J. White and his partner Emi Hirano of Milton, Frederick M. White and his wife Donna of Abington, Jeanne F. McAllister and her husband Jim of Quincy and Maggie A. Cutting and her husband Bob of Plymouth. Brother of Claire White of South Boston, Charlene Mickevich of Carver and the late Roberta Murphy and Mary Anglin. Brother in – law to William J. Tremblay of Stoughton and the late Doris Capuzzo. Cherished Papa of Andrew, Christopher, Daniel, Kevin, Jackie, Patrick and Richard. Great grandfather of Elliott and Milo.

Francis was born and raised in Dorchester, moved to Quincy in 1972. Francis was a 1952 graduate of Don Bosco High School. A proud veteran of the United States Army, served during the Korean War. Francis worked at Nogler Bros Food Distributor in Quincy, MA as well as at the Milton Hoosic Club in Milton, MA. Francis volunteered many hours at St. Ann’s Church. Francis was a life-long member of the Knights of Columbus and past Grand Night of Council 116, Dorchester, MA. Francis enjoyed traveling to Walt Disney World with his wife and family.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Tuesday February 22nd from 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:15 AM on Wednesday February 23rd prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy at 10 AM. Burial in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, West Roxbury.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Francis may be made to Patients Activities Fund c/o John Adams Healthcare Center, 211 Franklin St., Quincy, MA 02169. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.