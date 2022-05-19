Francisco Alvarez Vidal (Paco) passed away after a long and courageous battle with cancer on May 16, 2022.

Paco was a quiet, kind, and gentle man and he will be dearly missed by many. Paco was the son of Maria de las Mercedes Vidal of Antofogasta, Chile and the late Eduardo Alvarez. Paco was born in Antofogasta, Chile on June 17, 1964, and although he moved to the Boston area in 2002, a large part of his heart remained in Chile with his many family members and friends there.

Paco is survived by his loving wife of twenty years, Marie MacNeil and their beloved son, Daniel, both of Quincy.

Paco was so proud of his Chilean culture and traditions and loved sharing this with his wife and son. He enjoyed his trips back to Chile and loved sharing his home and country with Marie and Daniel. Paco was a graduate of the Universidad Catolica de Norte in Antofogasta, Chile where he studied computer programming. Paco was a computer programmer by profession and worked for many years at the Universidad de Antofogasta. Paco loved tinkering with computers and technology and was always happy to help family and friends with computers or any other technology issue. Paco passed along his love of technology to his son and they would spend many happy hours programming, working on websites and tinkering. Although Paco was a proud Chilean, he came to love his adopted country and became a United States citizen in 2015. Paco’s life revolved around faith, family and friends. His son Daniel was the light of his life and he was so proud of him. Paco’s Catholic faith was very important to him and he was a parishioner of St. Agatha Parish in Milton. He also proudly attended mass at St. Paul’s in Cambridge where his son was a student at the Choir School. Paco would beam with pride when his son was serving mass or singing in the choir. Paco was a kind and loyal friend and loved time with friends sharing Friday pizza nights, chess games, barbecues, etc. Although Paco loved his Chilean culture and traditions, he enjoyed the Scottish culture of his wife and enjoyed trips to Nova Scotia where he would enjoy time by the water fishing with his son, and time with family. Paco also loved annual family trips to Ogunquit, Maine where he enjoyed time with friends and family walking the Marginal Way, days at the beach and fireworks on the Fourth of July.

Paco was the loving brother of Maria de las Mercedes and her husband Alfredo Crooker of Chile, Marcelo and his wife Sandra of Argentina, Luis and Rodrigo of Chile. He was a loving brother in law to Margaret and Maureen MacNeil of Quincy. His is also survived by several nieces and nephews in Chile and Argentina.

Family and friends are invited to visiting hours on Monday, May 23rd at Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Avenue, East Milton Square from 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Agatha Church, Adams Street at Brook Road, Milton at 10:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Paco’s memory may be made to either St. Paul Choir School, 29 Mt. Auburn Street, Cambridge, MA 02138 or Catholic Memorial School, 235 Baker Street, West Roxbury, MA 02132.