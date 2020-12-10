Francisco G. Rizal, 87

Francisco G. Rizal, age 87, of Quincy, formerly of Calamba Laguna, Philippines, passed away peacefully Dec. 7 at home surrounded by the love of his family.

He was the devoted husband of 54 years to Lolita D. (Domingo). Loving father of Belina and her husband, Tanju Tercanli of Summerville, SC and Wilma and her husband Mark Bilton of Duxbury. Cherished Lolo of Andrea, Lauren, Evan and Nuri. Son of the late Ricardo and Margarita Rizal and brother of the late Isidro Rizal, late Rudolfo Rizal, late Anita Rejuso, late Diosdado Rizal & late Cesar Rizal, Cecilio Rizal, Benedicto Rizal, Emilita Mendoza and Zenaida Hernandez He leaves behind many loved friends and family extending as far as the Philippines. He was a proud descendant of the Philippines’ national hero, Jose Rizal.

He and his family are grateful for the compassionate and exceptional care provide by his doctors of many years: Dr. Heng Soon Tan and Dr. Patrick T. O’Gara and their staff at Brigham & Women’s Hospital.

Francisco (Frank or Paquito) graduated from Laguna College in Calamba Laguna Philippines with a Bachelors of Science in commerce. He met his wife Lolita at the University of the Philippines where they worked together.

In 1969, they immigrated to the United States with their two year old daughter Belina and shortly thereafter had their second daughter Wilma. Frank retired from Fleet Bank after 25 years working as an accountant.

Frank enjoyed traveling, fishing and golf. He also loved to watch boxing, especially pulling everyone together to watch his fellow countryman Manny Pacquiao. Frank also loved to work with his hands and he attended Quincy Vocational Technical School where he learned trades that allowed him to be a handyman.

His most cherished moments were those spent with his grandchildren. It was important to him to attend all of their school award ceremonies and sporting events. His smile and generosity will be missed and remembered by all who knew him.

Visiting hours and interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be sent to the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX 75231.

Funeral arrangements were made by the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, Milton.