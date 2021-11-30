Frank C. Magnoli, Jr., 64

Frank C. Magnoli, Jr. of Quincy passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at age 64.

Frank was raised and educated in Weymouth. He worked as a plumber for Spataro Plumbing and Boston Medical Center for over 40 years.

Frank was predeceased by his beloved wife Santina “Sandy” Spataro; his loving parents Frank C. Magnoli and Helen Tanguay; He is survived by his loving children Ross Magnoli and his wife Brandi of Whitman, Melissa Robinson and her husband Matthew of Quincy; dear brother of Patricia Carey of Whitman, Michele Fitzgibbons and her husband Charlie of Marshfield; loving grandfather of Bryan, Johnny, Kiera, Nathan, Giana and Reese, and dear great grandfather of Arya; Frank was also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to visiting hours on Thursday, December 2nd 4:00-8:00PM at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home 74 Elm Street, Quincy Center. On Friday there will be a Mass at St. Joseph Church at 10:00AM. Following there will be a burial at Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.