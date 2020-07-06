Frank D. Houlihan of Quincy died at his home on June 30.

Born in Boston, he was the son of the late Charles Houlihan and Barbara (Keohane). Frank was the beloved husband of Linda J. (Sheaff) Houlihan of Quincy, and the brother of Charles Houlihan and his wife Shelley of Simsbury CT, and the late Barbara Houlihan. He was the nephew of Marilyn Keohane of Barnstable and Laurence Keohane of Brighton. Frank is survived by many nieces, nephews, and grand-nieces and nephews. He worked many years at Beth Israel Deaconess. He will be sadly missed by all.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Monday July 6, 2020 from 4-8 in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. Services from the funeral home on Tuesday at 9:30 AM prior to the Funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Quincy at 10:30. Burial in Holyhood Cemetery, Brookline.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Frank’s memory to Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley Street, W. Bridgewater, MA 02379-1022.

For online condolences, please visit keohane.com. For those who cannot access the website, please call 1-800-KEOHANE to have your message added.