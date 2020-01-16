Frank J. Hendry, 67, of Quincy died Tuesday, January 14, 2020.

Born in Quincy, he was a son of the late Richard A. Hendry Sr. and June M. (Delaney). He was a 1972 graduate of Quincy High School and was their hockey team mascot.

Frank was the brother of Richard A. Hendry Jr. of Norwalk CT, Pamela O’Neil of Sagamore, Alan Hendry of Squantum and his former wife Kathy O’Hara, the late David Hendry and his former wife Susan Brogan, and was the uncle of Melanie Diaz, Timothy O’Neil, Chuck O’Neil, Elizabeth Hendry, Meghan Overstake, and Wayne Hendry.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a memorial visitation on Saturday January 25, from 1-3PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY, with a closing prayer service at 2:45. Inurnment will be on Monday January 27 at 1:30 PM at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Frank’s memory to the American Cancer Society, 30 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701.

See keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.