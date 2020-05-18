Frank L. Conti, 99

Frank L. Conti, age 99, a longtime Quincy resident, died May 14.

Mr. Conti was born on March 10, 1921 in Roxbury, the South End area. He was the son of Orlando and Mary (Blasi) Conti. He attended Boston schools up to the age of 10, then moved to Dorchester, Fields Corner section, where his father Orlando had his barber shop.

At the age of 21, Mr. Conti joined the Army Air Corps right after the bombing of Pearl Harbor. Following his basic training, he was stationed at Pecos Texas Air Field and was sent to Aviation Mechanical School where he graduated and was later assigned to two basic training airplanes called BT13s. He was responsible for all maintenance of these aircraft, which was completed at the hangers.

Mr. Conti met his wife Billie J. Gilder at the military base. She was responsible for all parachute repairs and packing. After a brief courtship, they were married at the Army base chapel. Three months later he was transferred to Shreveport, LA – it was there that he had ten weeks of military police combat training. After completing his training he was transferred to Vancouver, WA for overseas in the Pacific Campaign and later to Oahu, Pearl Harbor. Frank was later transferred to Maui for two weeks of jungle training. He spent 16 months in the Pacific Campaign.

When World War II ended he was shipped back to the United States and was honorably discharged. He then went to work at the Boston Naval shipyard, serving a four-year apprentice course and passing the exam to receive his electrical license in 1956. Frank worked as a licensed electrician in Quincy for over 50 years.

The beloved husband of 74 years to the late Billie J. (Gilder) Conti. Loving and devoted father of Patricia Murrell of Indiana, Thomas Conti of Braintree, Janet Whalen of Hanson, Robert Conti of Plympton and the late Frank L. Conti, Jr. He is the cherished grandfather of 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

In consideration of current events and keeping in mind our number one priority of protecting our families and our community, Frank’s services are private.

