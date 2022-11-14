Frank L. Vargus, Jr., 74

Frank Lester Vargus, Jr. of Quincy passed away on Nov. 8, 2022, at the age of 74.

Born in Brockton, Frank was in the United States Air Force, and he worked at Ray Radio and TV in Braintree doing television and air conditioner repairs.

Frank was the beloved husband of Deborah S. (Snow) Vargus; loving father of Michael F. Vargus and his wife Amie of Quincy; dear grandfather of Dylan Bagley of Quincy; brother of the late Richard G. Vargus.

Family and friends are invited to visiting hours on Monday, November 14th from 4:00PM-7:00PM at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home 74 Elm Street, Quincy Center. On Tuesday there will be a service in the Funeral Home at 11:00AM followed by burial with military honors at Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne at 1:15PM.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Frank’s honor at the National Coalition for Homeless Veterans, 1001 Connecticut Ave, NW Ste. 840, Washington, DC 20036.