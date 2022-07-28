Frank P. Milano, 90

Frank Paul Milano, of Quincy, formerly of Dorchester, passed away on July 25, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Frank was 90 years old and lived life to the fullest.

Born in Boston on Feb. 23, 1932, he was the son of the late Benny and Nancy (Falcetta) Milano. Frank grew up in Dorchester. He was a devout Catholic and attended St. Ann’s Church, in Quincy, where he lived for 64 years with his wife, Anita and their family.

Frank served as a Corporal in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Korea, where he helped build roads and bridges. After being discharged from the Army, he worked as a welder/machinist for American (Domino) Sugar co. for 25 years before retiring. After that, he worked part-time for Corcoran Management.

Frank was an active member of North Quincy Council of the Knights of Columbus, where he volunteered his time to help establish and work Bingo for many years. There, he met many of his lifetime friends. He thoroughly enjoyed playing golf for the Knights of Columbus at The Furnace Brook Golf Club and attended many golf trips to Naples, Florida with the same group. He especially enjoyed several trips and cruises to Bermuda and the Caribbean with family and friends. Frank was an extremely avid ALL BOSTON sports fan, especially, the New England Patriots. He volunteered his time as a welder to assist in building Schafer Stadium, consequently, getting his season tickets, which were on the 50-yard line. He was one of the first season ticket holders starting in 1960 and followed them when they played at B.U. Field, Harvard University, Fenway Park and all the way to The Dynasty at Gillette Stadium. He saw 11 Super bowls with the Pats in his lifetime and attended two of them. Frank was also a “HOCKEY DAD”, when both his boys played for Quincy Youth Hockey and he attended many hockey trips to Canada and New York with them. Again, in 1970, he volunteered his welding expertise to help build Quincy Youth Hockey Arena. Frank was a perfectionist and thought things should be done on schedule. Often times, we let him think we did do things on schedule.

Frank is survived by his wife Anita (Tagliamonte) Milano. Devoted Father to Richard and his wife, Claudine Milano of Braintree, Jim and his wife, Patti Milano of Marshfield. Grandfather to Christopher and his wife, Casey Milano of Quincy, Amanda Milano and her partner, Joey Rackauskis of Quincy, Matthew and Alexa Milano of Braintree and John and Victoria Milano of Marshfield. Great grandfather to Brayden, Evan, Camdyn and his namesake, the newest addition to the family, Gianni Franceso Milano. Also survived by his brother Vinny Milano of Mashpee, and sisters Agnes Lynch of Abington and Lena and her husband, George Cummings of Hingham as well as many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to visit with the family on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 from 10 – 10:30 a.m. in St. Ann’s Church, 757 Hancock St., Quincy followed by the Funeral Mass which will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m.

The family would like to thank all the staff at Beth Israel Milton Hospital, especially his nurse Erika, as well as Accent Care at Seasons Hospice for their kind and professional care given to Frank. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Accent Care, 1 Edgewater Dr., Suite 103, Norwood, MA 02062-4674