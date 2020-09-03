Franklin, Wellesley Counting Ballots In Sheriff’s Race

By SCOTT JACKSON

The outcome of Tuesday’s Democratic primary in the Norfolk County sheriff’s race remained uncertain as officials in Franklin and Wellesley continued to count ballots on Thursday.

With 96.21 percent of precincts reporting as of Thursday morning, Patrick McDermott of Quincy, currently the county’s register of probate, was leading the race with 47,181 votes, according to the Associated Press. Former Quincy mayor William Phelan was a close second with 46,593, a difference of 588 votes or 0.43 percent. A third candidate, retired state trooper James Coughlin of Dedham, had received 43,131 votes.

Those results do not include any votes from the town of Franklin in the southwestern part of the county. Nearly 7,000 Franklin residents voted in the Democratic presidential primary in March.

Franklin officials on Thursday afternoon were scheduled to count ballots that were received before the 8 p.m. deadline on Tuesday but were not sent to local precincts to be tabulated.

Coughlin was the top vote getter in each community neighboring Franklin including Foxborough, Wrentham, Bellingham, Medway, Millis, Medfield and Walpole.

Officials in Wellesley were also set to count additional ballots Thursday. Phelan was the leading vote getter there in the initial count, polling 1,924 votes. Coughlin was second with 1,717 followed closely by McDermott with 1,712.

The winner of the Democratic primary will face Republican Jerry McDermott, who is looking to retain his seat, in November.

The results in Franklin could impact two other Democratic primaries in Norfolk County, the races for county commissioner and register of probate.

In the commissioner race, incumbent Joseph Shea of Quincy was the top vote getter countywide with 75,664 votes. Canton Town Moderator Richard Staiti was second with 42,270, Braintree Town Councillor Charles Ryan was third with 35,754, and Dennis Guilfoyle of Dedham was fourth with 33,575. Two county commissioner seats are up for grabs this year.

No Republicans ran for the county commissioner’s seat. Heather Hamilton, a Brookline selectwoman, is running as an independent candidate in that race in November.

In the Democratic primary for the open register of probate seat, attorney Colleen Brierley of Norwood was the top vote getter with 36,332 votes countywide, though the AP had yet to call that race as of 1 p.m. Wednesday. Westwood Selectman Michael Walsh was second with 32,331, Quincy City Councillor Noel DiBona was third with 29,804, Quincy School Committee member Kathryn Hubley was fourth with 22,758 and Quincy attorney Courtney Madden was in fifth place with 12,396. No Republicans ran for that seat.

Secretary of State William Galvin received a court order Wednesday allowing the tabulation of uncounted ballots in Franklin and Wellesley, as well as in Newton, which is outside of Norfolk County, because of the close contest in the Democratic primary for the open seat in the fourth congressional district. The counting of the ballots in each community will be open to the public in accordance with state law.