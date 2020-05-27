Fred A. Abdallah, 58

Fred A. Abdallah of Quincy passed away suddenly on Friday, May 22, 2020 at age 58.

A lifelong Quincy resident, he had a 32-year career with the Norfolk County Sheriff’s Department, retiring as a lieutenant in 2017.

The beloved husband of Mary Elizabeth “Mary Beth” (Mattie) Abdallah, Fred was the loving son of Abraham F. Abdallah of Norwood and the late Bernice H. “Chickie” Abdallah; devoted brother of Abby M. Ash of Quincy and James A. Abdallah and his wife Andrea of Weymouth; brother-in-law of Robert Mattie of Quincy; loving uncle of Nicole Price and her husband Will, Richard C. Ash, Brianna, Danielle and James Abdallah and Amelia, Aiden and Faith Mattie.

Family and friends are invited to visiting hours which will be held on Sunday, May 31 from 2:00 to 6:00PM at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral 74 Elm St. Quincy Center. On Monday there will be a gathering at the funeral home at 9:00AM followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00AM at St. Joseph Church 550 Washington St. Quincy. Burial is at Pine Hill Cemetery, W. Quincy.

Donations in Fred’s memory may be made to Project Paws Alive, Inc., which provides protective vests for K-9 dog, at 1193 SE Port Saint Lucie Blvd, Suite 289, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34952, projectpawsalive.org

Social distancing will be maintained per CDC guidelines. Face masks must be worn per state and city regulations.