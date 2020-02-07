Fred J. Connelly of Quincy died February 5, 2020.

Fred adored his family, especially being Papa to his grandson Steven who was his whole world. He loved to travel, go on cruises, camping, and dancing. He was a hard worker and was a longtime teacher in the Construction Technology Department as an outside instructor at Blue Hills Regional High School and a former graduate, as well as a trainer and mentor at Clean Tech Construction. Fred was the kindest man you’d ever meet and would give you the shirt off of his back. He was a friend to all and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Loving son of the late Thomas Jr. and Ethel (Larsen) Connelly. Beloved husband of 36 years to Rose (Slocumb) Connelly of Quincy, who was the love of his life. Cherished father of Joseph Connelly and his girlfriend Samantha Correale of Quincy. Loving brother of Patricia Bucceri and her husband Bill of Randolph and Michael Connelly and his wife Kathy of Centerville. Devoted “Papa” of Steven Connelly of Quincy. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Friday 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9 AM on Saturday followed by a Funeral service at 10 AM in Faith Lutheran Church, Quincy. Burial in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.